With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Jameis Winston really turned up the heat in the fourth period where he recorded 213 passing yards on 13-of-16 completions, including two that went for touchdowns, which were both scored by no other than Michael Thomas.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“It was amazing,” Winston said regarding the return of Thomas, who set the single-season reception record in 2019. “I missed him on a third-down slant and he looked at me and gave me one of them eyes and I said, ‘Man, I ain’t gonna miss you again,’ and he was like, ‘Let’s go,’ and I was like, ‘I got you.’ Then we turned it around and we started connecting. We was on the same page from there.”

Michael Thomas could not have a better performance in his first game back in the NFL after missing the entire 2021 season with a serious ankle injury. On top of his touchdowns off Jameis Winston’s passes, Thomas also had 57 receiving yards on five receptions and eight targets. If there were any concerns about Thomas’ form heading into the 2022 NFL season, he immediately erased most of those in Week 1 with the help of Jameis Winston.

The quarterback, who once had a season with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, will look to sustain his form, as he the Saints prepare for a showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.