Los Angeles Angels fans shouldn't expect to see Anthony Rendon any time soon. As bad as that might sound, that is the reality the Halos have to face this 2024 season after Rendon himself confirmed the severity of his hamstring injury.
Rendon suffered the injury during their showdown against the Cincinnati Reds on April 20. He was seen limping after running out an infield hit, with the Angels eventually declaring that he sustained a hamstring strain. He has since been put on the 10-day Injured List, though the latest update on his health status indicate that he could be out for some time.
According to Rendon himself, he was diagnosed with a high-grade partial teal and will need more time to recover. There is currently no timetable for his return.
“Anthony Rendon said he's expecting a longer term recovery. He said he has a partial tear in his hamstring. He said it’s incredibly frustrating to have the game taken from him again, but plans to stay around the team as he heals,” Sam Blum of The Athletic reported.
For what it's worth, in the aftermath of the injury, Rendon admitted that he's feeling “not too great” and that he's frustrated and angry over his injury. Rendon came into the season with high hopes of contributing significantly to a Los Angeles team entering the post-Shohei Ohtani era, but now, the Angels will have to find a way to replace his production.
Anthony Rendon's 2024 season, injury concerns
Anthony Rendon didn't have the best of starts with the Angels in 2024, as he went 0-for-21 to start the season until he recorded his first hit on April 5 against the Boston Red Sox. He appeared to be finding his groove at that point, hitting .357 along with an OBP of .413 and OPS of .823.
Unfortunately, his rise came to a screeching halt with his latest injury.
Sure enough, it's a concerning turn of events for the Angels since Rendon has been marred with injuries for the most part of his Angels tenure. He signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the LA franchise before the 2020 season, and it initially seemed to be a great deal with the veteran third baseman playing in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
However, in 2021, things went downward spiral for Rendon due to health issues. He suited up in just 58 games that season, and it has been the most he has played over the last four years. In 2022, he appeared in just 47 outings, and then just 43 games in the 2023 campaign.
Rendon has played 19 games so far this 2024, but he is now facing an extended absence. If his injury woes continue to persist, it won't be surprising if Rendon fails to even breach the 50-game mark for the third straight season.
Obviously, Angels fans are hoping that will not be the case. With a 10-15 record at the time of writing, the Angels will need all the help they can get to make the year a success. Without Rendon, things will surely be a lot more difficult for the franchise.
For now, though, the Halos faithful can only be patient when it comes to Rendon and hope for the best.