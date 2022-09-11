Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was not at his best in converting third downs. It did all click for New Orleans after it watched the Falcons build a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, as Winston then guided the offense to a trio of scoring drives to pull off the comeback victory over Atlanta.

Multiple factors played a crucial role in the Saints’ success in marching down the field twice to score touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including Winston’s promising chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas that blossomed as the game progressed.

“I was like, this is going to be our first time together, we gotta get things going,” Winston said during his post-game press conference. “And you see, as the game started going away, we started getting on the same page.”

Winston further noted that he was much pleased to see the offense “click” at just the right time in the NFC South rivalry showdown.

Overall, Thomas emerged as one of Winston’s go-to targets in the game; the veteran quarterback threw to him eight times, and the wideout hauled in five receptions for 57 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Falcons did not have much of an answer for the two when the Saints reached the red zone.

MICHAEL THOMAS AGAIN! 2nd touchdown of the day vs ATL. Welcome back! 💪 pic.twitter.com/z6pXcTfhZR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

The Saints will now have a pivotal NFC South matchup upcoming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.