Justin Jefferson has a lot on his mind right now, namely his contract situation. Seeing Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown sign an extension before the NFL Draft on Thursday probably made it difficult for him to focus on the night's proceedings. The Minnesota Vikings All-Pro and his agent are presumably thinking about their next negotiation pitch now that the WR market has reset.
Even so, Jefferson made sure to contact his new quarterback, JJ McCarthy. He is doing what he can to make him feel comfortable on both a personal and professional level.
“J.J. McCarthy said that Justin Jefferson has already reached out to him,” ESPN's Kevin Seifert posted on X. “He already let me know, ‘I go by Jets,' so there is no confusion about who the actual ‘J.J.' is on this team. Jefferson also told McCarthy: ‘Confidence is key in this league.”‘
The Vikings have enough changes on their roster to navigate without having to worry about name confusion. Those type of mix-ups waste precious time, which this team will need to help McCarthy transition into the NFL. It seems trivial, but Jefferson is showing he cares by immediately laying down the nickname rules.
More importantly, though, he is providing the No. 10 overall pick with some simple but valuable advice. McCarthy has exuded confidence during the entire pre-draft process, displaying complete composure on the field at his Pro Day and personality in media interviews. However, there are many outside distractions that could rattle his self-assurance if he listens to the noise.
Can JJ McCarthy prove doubters wrong with Vikings?
When the Michigan Wolverines marched their way to a perfect season, culminating with a national championship victory over Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, McCarthy did not receive the bulk of the praise. A sturdy offensive line, lethal rushing attack and smothering defense all got their flowers before the leftover petals were laid at the feet of the All-Big Ten selection.
His modest passing numbers– which included 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 332 pass attempts– understandably earned McCarthy the “game manager” label. Him throwing the ball a combined 45 times in Michigan's two College Football Playoff games only reinforced the public skepticism. Minnesota has never doubted his QB capabilities, however.
The 21-year-old experienced a ton of winning during his time at Ann Arbor, compiling a sensational 27-1 record as the program's starting quarterback. Head coach Jim Harbaugh assembled a daunting crop of talent around his signal-caller, and McCarthy did not wilt under the pressure. In fact, there were instances when he converted critical, game-clinching plays.
Although the NFL is obviously a whole different beast, JJ McCarthy will again be able to lean on high-end playmakers when need be. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison already form one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the league. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also has the offensive creativity to maximize the rookie's talent.
The pieces are in place for this young QB to stay on an upward trajectory in his football career, especially if he is going to keep receiving tidbits of wisdom from Jefferson and the rest of his new teammates.