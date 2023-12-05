ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee looks to break a three-game losing streak as they host George Mason. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Mason-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

George Mason enters the game at 7-1 on the year. After starting 3-0, they lost their first game of the year at home against Charlotte. In that game, GMU struggled shooting, hitting just 33.3 percent of their field goal attempts, as they would fall 54-49. That was their lowest points output of the year. Since then, they have scored 73 or more in the last four games, including three games over 80 points. The result has been four straight wins as they head into this match-up with Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 4-3 on the year but has now lost three straight games against high-quality opponents. The games have been close. They lost by four to second-ranked Purude. Then, they would lose by nine to top-ranked Kansas. Last time out, they faced 17th-ranked North Carolina. They would have their highest point output of the year, scoring 92 points. Still, they allowed 100 and would fall to North Carolina 100-92.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: George Mason-Tennessee Odds

George Mason: +14.5 (-102)

Tennessee: -14.5 (-120)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch George Mason vs. Tennessee

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why George Mason Will Cover The Spread

George Mason has been favored seven times this year, and come away with seven total wins. It has not been an easy schedule, but they have been favored by double digits twice. George Mason sits 96 in adjusted efficiency this year according to Ken Pom, while sitting 96th on offense and 103rd on defense. Keyshawn Hall leads this team on offense this year. He has 15.1 points per game this year while shooting 46.2 percent from the field this year. He has struggled the last two games though. He went through a four-game stretch of scoring 17 or more points, including 29. In the last two games, he has scored seven and eight points, while shooting 33.3 percent or below in both games.

Still, Hall leads the team in rebounds as well, with 9.4 rebounds a game this year. Amari Kelly is second in both rebounds and points this year. He is averaging 13.8 points per game this year while having 7.5 assists. He has been shooting well, shooting 62.0 percent this year. The top three-point man this year is Dariu Maddox. He comes in with 18 threes on the year, shooting 40.9 percent. He is averaging 13.1 points per game this year.

Meanwhile, Ronald Polite III is the main assits man on this offense. He is averaging just 3.3 assists per game, but that does lead the team. Further, he is averaging 8.9 points per game this year. He is the only player in the top five in minutes that was a contributor on this team last year. One of the biggest things for this squad, and something Polite controls heavily, is tempo. George Mason plays very slow, sitting 332nd out of the 363 teams in their pace of play this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

While Tennessee comes in losing three in a row, they were underdog in all three games. This year, Tennessee ranks 11th in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom. They are 38th in the nation on offense, while sitting second in the nation in adjusted defensive rating. They are also not a fast-paced team, sitting 133rd in the nation this year in tempo. Dalton Knecht leads this team offensively this year. He is coming into the game of a 37-point outing where he missed just four shots. He is averaging 20.3 points per game on the season while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Knecht has been shooting well from three as well. He is shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc this year.

The primary rebounder for this squad is Jonas Aidoo. He comes into the game with seven rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 8.7 points per game. Josiah-Jordan James is second on the team on the boards. He comes into the game with 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points per game. Tennesse as a whole averages just 36.9 rebounds per game, so these two are a major contributing factor to their rebounding game.

While Tennessee did struggle on defense last time out, they have a defensive focus. They average 7.4 steals per game, while also taking care of the ball. On the year, Tennessee has just 10.3 turnovers per game.

Final George Mason-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

These are two different levels of team in this game. While George Mason has been winning, they have been playing very average competition. The best win they have is over Toledo, who is ranked 126th in the nation according to KenPom. Tennessee has lost the last three games, but all three teams are ranked in the top 12 according to KenPom. While Tennessee could cover the spread, George Mason plays a slow tempo that tries to keep games close. That tempo is going to be the key, combined with the Tennessee defense. The best play in this game is the under.

Final George Mason-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Under 136.5 (-105)