North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis aptly summed up his team's offense against Tennessee on Wednesday in four words.

“It was pretty special,” Davis said.

Hubert Davis thought North Carolina basketball dictated the tempo en route to a 100-92 win over Tennessee, per Heat Check CBB's Brian Rauf.

“Hubert Davis on UNC's offense: ‘I just thought our pace was good in the 1st half. It starts with defense and rebounding…Pitching the ball ahead in transition is the quickest way to early offense and we did that,'” Rauf tweeted on Wednesday.

No. 17 North Carolina basketball built an early big lead and held off No. 17 Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot fired on all cylinders as North Carolina led Tennessee 61-39 at halftime. Davis finished the game with 27 points while Bacot racked up 22 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina basketball increased its lead to 24 points early in the second half. However, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht spearheaded a comeback that fell just short. Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, scored 22 of his game-high 37 points in the final 20 minutes.

Hubert Davis led his alma mater to a 29-10 win-loss record and an appearance in the national title game against Kansas basketball almost two years ago.

Unfortunately, North Carolina basketball regressed last season. They won 20 games and did not qualify for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Junior guard Caleb Love received plenty of criticism for his lackluster play last season. He has since transferred to Arizona.

Hubert Davis and Co. are off to a decent 6-1 start this year. Hopefully, they can build on their win over Tennessee moving forward.