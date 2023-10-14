The Georgia Bulldogs continue to hold down the No. 1 spot in the rankings and they did nothing to lose that position after scoring a 37-20 victory over Vanderbilt on the road Saturday. However, Kirby Smart's team saw star tight end Brock Bowers leave the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

X-Rays on Brock Bowers were negative per Smart. He will be evaluated further but right now it appears like just a lower ankle sprain That is as good of news as you could hope for on the star tight-end — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) October 14, 2023

It looked quite damaging as the injury took place, but Smart said X-rays were negative. Bowers will have an MRI on the injury, but if the diagnosis is a simple ankle sprain — as opposed to a high ankle sprain — there is a chance that he could return to action sooner rather than later. The Bulldogs have a bye week coming up and they don't return to action until October 28 when they face the Florida Gators on the road.

Vanderbilt scored the opening touchdown of the game early in the first quarter on a 49-yard TD pass from Ken Seals to London Humphreys, but the Bulldogs shook off that early threat by scoring the next 27 points in the game.

Quarterback Carson Beck and running back Daijun Edwards triggered the multi-faceted attack. Beck completed 29 of 39 passes for 260 yards with a TD pass and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Edwards led the ground attack with 20 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia dominated the game with its offense as the Bulldogs outgained the Commodores by a 542-219 margin. Despite the loss, the game marked some progress by Vanderbilt as head coach Clark Lea's team scored its first points against Georgia since 2019