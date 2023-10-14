Georgia football star tight end Brock Bowers suffered a sprained ankle versus Vanderbilt on Saturday according to Kirby Smart, via David Ubben of The Athletic. Bowers appeared to suffer an injury in the second quarter with Georgia leading 14-7. He was visibly frustrated and the training staff came to look at Bowers, via CBS Sports College Football.

The Georgia training staff is taking a look at Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/8UlzP62Vkx — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Fortunately, Smart didn't appear too concerned. The hope is that Bowers' injury is not serious. Sprained ankles obviously aren't any fun, but this could have been much worse. Barring a setback, it seems like Bowers and Georgia football dodged a bullet.

However, we will closely monitor this situation and provide updates as they are made available.

Georgia football playing well vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia did not expect to face much trouble against Vanderbilt. After all, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 overall and hold a 6-0 record. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is just 2-5.

The game is currently at the half with Georgia leading 24-7. QB Carson Beck has been extremely efficient, going 17-20 through the air for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Bowers recorded four catches for 22 yards prior to the injury. He has emerged as one of the better tight ends in all of college football over the past two years. He entered Saturday's contest with 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. There is no doubt that Bowers has played an instrumental role in the Bulldogs' success.

Georgia will look to finish the game and earn their seventh victory of the season against Vanderbilt. However, their focus will also be on Bowers and hoping he will be able to return soon.