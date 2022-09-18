3 reasons why Stetson Bennett should be in Heisman Trophy conversation after monster Week 3 performance

Another week, another blowout win for Georgia football. The Bulldogs showed more of their usual dominance on Saturday, demolishing South Carolina 48-7 on the road. With three straight blowout to start the season, some are wondering if this Georgia’s team is even better than last year’s national championship squad.

Just like SEC West fans have dealt with Alabama's glory days under Nick Saban, South Carolina and the rest of East is at the start of that with Georgia. This program is rolling and will not slow down anytime soon. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 17, 2022

That claim is up for debate, but one key player has undoubtedly improved since last season. That player is quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation to start the season. The senior put up another outstanding performance against the Gamecocks, completing 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Even when the Bulldogs steamrolled everyone on their way to a national championship, Bennett was rarely in the Heisman conversation. That was largely due to Georgia’s generational defense, which allowed less than 10 points per game last season. This season though, Bennett is firmly in the Heisman discussion, and here are a few reasons why.

Georgia Football Equals Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy Love

3. He’s sneaky good on the ground

Sure, Bennett won’t be turning into Lamar Jackson any time soon, but he can still run when he needs to. He showed some of that running prowess on Saturday, leading the Bulldogs with 36 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

Through three games this season, Bennett already has three rushing touchdowns. He had four in his previous three seasons, illustrating how he has evolved his game. Running may not be a huge part of his game, but that added dimension makes him a much bigger threat in the red zone, and could go a long way toward strengthening his Heisman campaign.

2. He has improved dramatically

Last season, Bennett was a good, occasionally great quarterback. In 15 games, he completed 64.5% for 2,862 yards, an average of 190.8 per game, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Still, with a defense as good as Georgia’s last year, that was more than good enough to win it all.

This season though, Bennett has established himself as arguably the biggest star on the team. Through three games, he has completed 73.9% of his passes for 952 yards, an average of 317.3 per game, five scores and no picks. That’s not even counting his improved rushing stats from last season.

While he was already a good quarterback last year, Bennett has elevated his game to another level. His improvement will surely catch the eyes of Heisman voters, and he could easily take home some hardware at the season’s end.

1. Georgia football dominance

The vast majority of the time, the Heisman goes to the best quarterback on one of the best teams. Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, a quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in six of eight seasons. Only one of those quarterbacks, Jackson in 2016 with Louisville, played for a team that missed the playoff.

With how Georgia is dominating its competition, another playoff berth seems all but inevitable. The Bulldogs should be heavily favored in every game remaining, and only play three ranked teams the rest of the regular season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Bulldogs Nov. 5 game against Tennessee is their toughest remaining game, and even then, the FPI gives them an 84.1% chance of winning.

Any Heisman contender has to have a strong team around him, and Bennett leads arguably the strongest team in the nation. If the defending national champions run the table, Bennett will have a great chance at winning the Heisman.