It is the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Bowl that starts bowl season as Georgia Southern faces Ohio. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Myrtle Beach Bowl Georgia Southern-Ohio prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

This game is not normally the first game on the bowl schedule, but with the Bahamas Bowl moving to Charlotte, North Carolina for this season, the two bowls swapped spots on the schedule. This game started in 2020, and this year it is a Sun Belt against MAC match-up. Georgia Southern enters the game at 6-6 on the year, while going 3-5 in Sun Belt play. They finished sixth place in the Sun Belt East in Clay Helton's second season. Georgia Southern secured going to a bowl game back on October 26th, but have lost the last four games of their season. They had some close ones, with one-score losses to Marshall and ODU in their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Ohio is coming in off a slight disappointment of a year. They were hoping to return to the MAC championship game but ended up finishing 9-3 on the year, with a 6-2 record in the MAC in Tim Albin's second season as the head coach. They would lose to Miami (OH) in the regular season, who would get to represent the MAC in the conference title game. Still, it was a nine-win season. This is the second straight year they have won nine or more games and the eighth time since 2006. From 1962 to 2005, they had achieved the nine-win marker just one time.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds: Georgia Southern-Ohio Odds

Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-110)

Ohio: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Georgia Southern Will Cover The Spread

The Georgia Southern offense comes into the game ranked 27th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 34th in yards per game this year. They are also one of the highest passing volume offenses in college football. They rank first in the nation in passes per game, while ranking 11th in the nation in passing yards per game. The offense is led by Davis Brin. He comes into the game with 3,441 yards passing while completing 38 of 514 attempts this year. Brin has thrown 16 interceptions though, with 29 turnover worthy passes. Brin has had some huge games this year, such as his 344 yards and four scores against Ball State/ Still, he has some rough games, such as his four-interception game against Wisconsin.

The Georgia Southern offense ranks 103rd in rushing yards per game this year. Jalen White leads the way for Georgia Southern. He has 891 yards on the ground this year, with nine rushing touchdowns this year. He has been solid after contact this year as well, with 509 yards this year. Second, on the team, this year is OJ Arnold, who comes in with 410 yards on the ground this year with eight touchdowns.

In the receiving game, it is Khaleb Hood who leads the way. He comes in with 93 receptions on the year for 918 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern has two other big-play wide receiver threats. First is Derwin Burgess Jr. He comes in with 696 yards this year on 68 receptions, coming out with 10.2 yards per catch this year. He has also scored five times. Dalen Cobb is averaging 15.8 yards per reception this year, with 506 yards on just 32 receptions on the season.

On defense, Georgia Southern comes in 106th in the nation in opponent points per game this year allowing 32.3 points per game. They also sit 101st in total yards per game. They are 59th against the rush, but 107th against the pass. Marques Watson-Trent is the leader of this defense. He has 111 total tackles on the year, leading the team by 38 tackles. Meanwhile, he has 3.5 sacks and ten total quarterback pressures. Finally, he has been great in the run game this year. He has 42 stops for offensive failures in the run game while missing only eight tackles. While Watson-Trent has allowed 228 yards in the receiving game, he also has two interceptions this year.

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread

The Ohio offense ranked 94th in the nation this year in points per game while sitting 90th in yards per game this year. In the passing game, they ranked 72nd in yards per game. That was led by Kurtis Rourke. He passed for 2.207 yards this year on 195 of 307 passing. He also threw 11 touchdowns while having five interceptions. Still, he has entered the transfer portal, and will most likely not be playing in this game. That will most likely lead to Parker Navarro starting at quarterback in this game. He comes into the game attempting just ten passes this year, completing seven of them for 65 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In his career between UCF in 2021, and the last two years at Ohio, he has completed 13 of 24 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns.

The rushing game for Ohio ranked 94th in the nation in yards per game. Sieh Bangura led the way this year in that department. He has 811 yards this year with seven touchdowns. Bangura was also solid after contact, with 482 yards this year. He was joined in the backfield by O'Shaan Allison, who has 452 yards this year and three scores. The other other person to score on the ground this year was Rourke. Still, Banguara and Allison are both also in the portal, meaning it will most likely be Quintell Quinn or Rickey Hunt in the backfield. They combined for 41 yards this year on 11 carries.

In the receiving game, it was Miles Cross who led the way this year, with 617 yards on 47 receptions. He also scored five times this year. Tyler Walton was third on the team this year with 349 yards and two scores. Both of them are in the portal this year as well. Sam Wiglusz will be playing this game and have to carry the team. He has 293 yards on the year with three touchdowns.

The defense for Ohio was solid this year. They were sixth in the nation in points allowed per game while sitting fourth in yards allowed. They were 10th against the rush while 12th against the pass. Bryce Houston will be worth watching in this game. He has 2.5 sacks this year, while also having 48 stops for offensive salutes. Houston leads the team with 120 tackles while having a forced fumble and three interceptions.

Final Georgia Southern-Ohio Prediction & Pick

This line has moved heavily. It opened with Ohio as a 2.5-point favorite, but with the high likelihood that Rourke will not be playing, it has shifted things. Further, Ohio will be missing their top two running backs and their top wide receiver in this game. The Ohio defense is solid though. It will be tough to tell if they can move the ball, but Ohio has won on defense all year. Still, Georgia Southern has almost all of their weapons in this game, while Ohio is missing almost their entire offense. Take Georgia Southern in this one.

Final Georgia Southern-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern -3.5 (-110)