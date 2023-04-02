Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Michelle Rodriguez’s Net Worth in 2023 is $25 million. Rodriguez is a popular actress who has starred in notable films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Avatar, the Fast & Furious movie franchise, S.W.A.T., Battle Los Angeles, Resident Evil, and many others. She is a People’s Choice Awards nominee, a Teen Choice Awards nominee, and a Women Film Critics Circle Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Michelle Rodriguez’s net worth in 2023 upon the release of the Dungeons & Dragons film and with Fast X approaching.

Michelle Rodriguez’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Michelle Rodriguez was born on July 12, 1978, in San Antonio, Texas. She initially studied at William L. Dickinson High School. However, she later dropped out, though she did get her GED. Rodriguez would go on to attend business school. But with Rodriguez opting to start a career as an actress, she would also drop out.

In 1999, Rodriguez kickstarted her acting career by serving as a supporting cast for movies such as Summer of Sam and Cradle Will Rock. For her role as an extra in Cradle Will Rock, Rodriguez earned only $60 for the role.

However, her breakthrough came in her official cinematic debut in 2000’s Girlfight. For her role as Diana Guzman, Rodriguez earned several distinctions, including Best Female Performance at the Deauville Film Festival, Best Debut Performance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Breakthrough Award at the Gotham Awards, and Best Female Newcomer at the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards.

Rodriguez would go on to become a fixture on the big screens. She was casted in notable films such as 3 A.M., Resident Evil, Blue Crush, S.W.A.T., Control, BloodRayne, The Breed, Battle in Seattle, Avatar, Tropico de Sangre, Battle Los Angeles, Blacktino, Machete Kills, Milton’s Secret, The Assignment, Widows, She Dies Tomorrow, Widows, Crisis, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the Fast & Furious films. Rodriguez also appeared briefly in the thriller drama called Lost. Per CA Knowledge, Rodriguez pulls in an annual salary of about $5 million from her acting roles, a huge upgrade compared to her very first role as an extra.

Rodriguez immediately increased her rise to fame when she starred as Letty in the Fast & Furious installments. Although she briefly left the franchise after being unhappy with Letty’s original character arc, fortunately script changes were enough to convince Rodriguez to return to the lucrative franchise. That decision has certainly been a good one for Michelle Rodriguez’s net worth in 2023.

Starring alongside stars such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot, and many others, Rodriguez is a key cog in the successful franchise. Furthermore, she has also earned several Teen Choice Awards nominations for making Letty come to life. According to sources, the Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $6.6 billion in box office revenues worldwide, with much more to come with Fast X.

Aside from starring in the Fast & Furious installments, Rodriguez also earned praises for her work in the crime drama called Widows. Starring alongside Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Viola Davis, Rodriguez received a Women Film Critics Circle Award for Women’s Work/Best Ensemble.

As of late, Rodriguez just starred alongside Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Starring as Holga, Rodriguez made waves for bulking up for the role. According to Rodriguez herself, the workout routine wasn’t easy.

In an interview with Yahoo, Rodriguez said, “[It was] lots of working out, lots of protein shakes, lots of gas,” Rodriguez told the San Diego Comic-Con crowd (via Insider). “Lots of push-ups, lots of sit ups. There’s lots of lifting weights. During COVID, you could get lots of frustration so I kind of got [producer] Jeremy [Latcham] to hook me up with a punching bag by my trailer. That helped a lot with the stressful days. I had a blast training. I gained about a good 10 pounds of muscle for it. It was fun. I really did enjoy chiseling out the body.”

Given Rodriguez’s long list of acting credits, it isn’t a surprise that she is penciled to appear in future projects. Right on the heels of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. She will again reprise her role as Letty in this latest film.

Rodriguez should continue to keep herself busy with her work in films moving forward. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Michelle Rodriguez’s $25 million in 2023?