Georgia Tech picks up a win on the recruiting trail.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to regain their former place among the hierarchy of the NCAA basketball landscape under new head coach Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire had been an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics the past two seasons before taking the helm at Georgia Tech. He has the Yellow Jackets and 8-3 to start this season and Georgia Tech just picked up a major recruiting win with the commitment of one of the top forwards in the country in Darrion Sutton as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Tipton reports that Darrion Sutton chose Georgia Tech mainly due to the strong relationship he had build with Stoudamire and the coaching staff.

“I chose GT because of my relationship with coach [Karl] Hobbs and with coach [Damon] Stoudamire,” Sutton said. “Even since I went on my visit it felt like a place I needed to be! My relationship with coach Stoudamire and coach Hobbs is amazing. Plus they've been recruiting me since my sophomore year.”

Sutton chose Georgia Tech over offers from Kansas, Florida State and Michigan. He's a four-star forward and one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2024. Sutton is currently playing his senior year of high school with Overtime Elite. He joins two other players in Georgia Tech's 2024 recruiting class in Overtime Elite teammate Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac of Brewster Academy.

The Yellow Jackets used to be among the top college basketball programs in the country when they had Chris Bosh patrolling the middle. That's the level that Stoudamire is looking to build the program back up to.