There are certain college programs that seem doomed to remain in mediocrity and obscurity. Georgia Tech basketball has had that very reputation for almost a decade-and-a-half, but new head coach Damon Stoudamire is determined to catapult the Yellow Jackets back into national prominence.

Naturally, that begins in recruiting. While talent is essential, finding players who can perfectly fit into the team's culture is arguably just as important. Stoudamire's latest commitment, 6-foot-10 Cole Kirouac, has the ideal mindset to help him and Georgia Tech accomplish the lofty goal of turning back time.

“It means a lot to me,” the three-star recruit out of Georgia's Brewster Academy said, according to 247 Sports' Travis Branham. “It feels great. I just want to perform at a high level down there and get Georgia Tech back to where it was back in the Chris Bosh days.”

Kirouac will want to brush up on his Yellow Jackets history, as the two-time NBA champion only reached the NIT quarterfinals in his lone season at Georgian Tech in 2002-03. Of course, it was through no fault of his own (ACC Rookie of the Year). It still would be more appropriate to be aiming for the Kenny Anderson and Dennis Scott days.

That being said, any passion for the school's history must be commended. Infusing excitement into a team is always a top priority at the college level, and Cole Kirouac is obviously motivated to put Georgia Tech basketball back on the map. Even when the Yellow Jackets barely finished above .500, a star like Chris Bosh brought eyeballs to the program.

Damon Stoudamire has a lot of work and hard times ahead but attracting a like-minded group of individuals is an excellent first brick to lay on this new foundation. Any strong rebuild must be mindful of the past. Fans desperately hope that McCamish Pavilion will be transported back to the glory days some time soon.