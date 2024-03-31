When former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey surprisingly announced his retirement after making the All-Star team in 2021, fans remained optimistic for one reason. Posey was obviously going to be missed, as he played a pivotal role in helping the Giants win three World Series championships during his time in San Francisco. The Giants, though, had an expected replacement at catcher who featured no shortage of potential.
Joey Bart was selected by the Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was regarded as a top-tier prospect. His path to the big leagues was initially unclear given Posey's presence, but when the seven-time All-Star retired ahead of the 2022 season the door was seemingly open for Bart.
Things ultimately did not go according to plan for Bart, though, and he was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Replacing a legend was always going to be difficult
There was pressure on Bart to replace Posey. Bart had high expectations given his prospect pedigree and Posey was arguably the best catcher in MLB during his time in the big leagues.
Posey made his debut in 2009 with San Francisco. His rookie season was technically in 2010, however. He performed well and ultimately won the National League Rookie of the Year award.
Additionally, Posey and the Giants won the World Series, something that would become a trend during the early portion of Posey's career.
The Giants became known as an every other year team after winning 2012 and 2014 World Series championships. Posey made two All-Star teams during that span and won the National League MVP in 2012.
Posey's 2012 campaign was special. He won the batting title and slashed an incredibly impressive .336/.408/.549/.957. The Giants star catcher added 24 home runs, 39 doubles, and 103 RBI.
The Giants did not win another World Series after 2014 but Posey remained consistent throughout the remainder of his career. His final statistics after retiring were impressive, and he will be considered for the Hall of Fame once eligible. Posey ended up recording a .302/.372/.460/.831 slash line during his career.
However, it went beyond statistics with Posey. He knew what it took to win and spent his entire career with the Giants. Posey was a fan-favorite, so whoever was tasked with replacing him was going to be in for a challenge.
What went wrong for Joey Bart with Giants?
Bart made his MLB debut in 2020. Posey did not play during the shortened 2020 season, so Bart received an opportunity to display his potential.
However, he slashed just .233/.288/.320/.609. Bart also failed to hit a home run across 33 games. Nevertheless, it was a short sample size.
Bart appeared in only two games in 2021, as Posey returned and enjoyed a strong final season in San Francisco. But then Posey retired and fans wondered if Bart was the answer at catcher.
Bart received 97 games of big league action in 2022. His statistics were far from ideal, though, as he finished the season with a .215/.296/.364/.660 slash line. He was able to hit 11 home runs, but it was still an all-around underwhelming performance.
Bart then played in only 30 games in 2023 and hit just over .200 during that span. So would the Giants give Joey Bart another chance?
Bart played in 2024 spring training. He actually performed quite well this past spring, slashing .414/.526/.448/.974 across 15 games. In the end, the Giants went in a different direction and turned to catchers Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy.
And now the Giants are moving on from Joey Bart, the catcher who was once regarded as the next star in San Francisco. Perhaps he will find a new home and turn his career around, as Bart still is only 27 years old.
Bart shared a message via text after getting designated for assignment on Sunday, via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
“I’m excited for a new opportunity and wish the best to everyone with the Giants.”