Ask any San Francisco Giants fan who they think is the greatest catcher in franchise history and most of them will answer Buster Posey. The former Giants catcher left big shoes to fill in the Bay Area, but Patrick Bailey and Blake Sabol are giving the team hope in the position. During Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers at home, San Francisco got a big hand from Bailey, who smashed a two-run, walk-off home run to lead his team to a sweet, skid-snapping 3-2 victory.

Not only that, but Bailey also completed a catchers feat for the Giants that was never before seen in the history of the big leagues, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Giants are the first team in MLB history to have two different rookie catchers hit a walk-off HR in a season.

⚾️ Patrick Bailey today

⚾️ Blake Sabol on April 25

Bailey and Sabol are playing in just their first season in the big leagues with the Giants, and they're already showing much promise. Thus far this year, Bailey is hitting .267/.314/.422 with six home runs and 38 RBIs, while Sabol is brandishing .248/.309/.412 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. Those numbers can still improve with more reps coming for the two catchers.

Thanks to Bailey's heroics, the Giants punctuated a tough week with smiles on their faces. Prior to Sunday's game, San Francisco was on a four-game losing streak and on the verge of getting swept by the Rangers.

Coming up next for the Giants is a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at home which begins Monday night.