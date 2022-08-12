Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win.

Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to take some damage from opponents without too much of an issue. The QB took a sack and also ran the football for six yards without a hitch.

Daniel Jones missed the final six games for New York after suffering a neck injury in their Week 12 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. But seeing him take hits and coming out unscathed is definitely a good sign:

Take out Daniel Jones now, dude almost just had his legs snapped by Gary Brightwell being crushed right into him 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fPIEs5CDgl — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 11, 2022

After the game, Jones spoke out about getting some in-game reps against NFL defenses again, claiming that he “thought it was a good start” ahead of a huge fourth season:

“It felt good to get out there and it was just like it used to be,” Daniel Jones said, via PFT. “That’s football right? That’s football and I felt good out there. I didn’t think a whole lot about the neck or anything like that. I felt good and it was just football.”

With his Giants future uncertain in New York, Daniel Jones has a lot to prove on the field this season. The first major step is making sure he’s fully healthy to show what he’s capable of. Thursday’s showing was a step in the right direction.