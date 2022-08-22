New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an injury scare on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and fans couldn’t help but question the hit that forced him out of the contest.

For those who missed it, Thibodeaux went down in pain as he grabbed his right knee after a cut block from Bengals tight end Thad Moss. While the Giants newcomer was able to walk on his own power, the hit looked really bad and the way his knee bended didn’t seem fine at all.

With that, a lot of fans focused on what many believe as an unnatural hit from Moss. Many fans accused the Bengals youngster of targeting Thibodeaux’s knee, with some calling it a “dirty” play since there was no reason for him to go that low.

This hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux is dirty af

— OddsShopper (@OddsShopper) August 22, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux Got hit Dirty AF Imo Dude went right at his damn knee 🙏🏽 Up to KT #Giants #KT — ☆ ★ 𝕵𝖔𝖊𝖄 𝕵𝖊𝖙𝖘 ★ ☆ (@RockYaJaw) August 22, 2022

No reason for Thad Moss to go low on Kayvon Thibodeaux on that block. Both of them are away from the play. Dirty as hell. — Matt ;D (@mtphillips02) August 22, 2022

Hopefully, though, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury is not serious and won’t have long-term effects. He was seen walking on the sidelines and laughing with his teammates, so that’s quite a good sign. However, the team ruled him out for the rest of the game to get his knee checked and to avoid any more setback.

My thoughts on the Thad Moss, Kayvon Thibodeaux play. (Part 1)

Was it dirty? Yeah, probably. It looks as if Kayvon started to turn his body as Thad was going for the block, leaving his knee exposed. Thad tried to shift his body a little, but his momentum was bringing him down. — Kyla Bre (@kylabre17) August 22, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux seems to be okay after that dirty shot to the knee. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) August 22, 2022

Thibodeaux is expected to play a huge role on defense for the Giants, who selected him with the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. With that said, any significant injury to him is a massive blow to the team and their hopes of returning to relevance.

For now, the Giants and their fan base can only be patient and hope for the best on the tests on Thibodeaux.