Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath

The New York Giants were considered by many to have had one of the better NFL drafts this year. Much of that had to do with them drafting defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick. Thibodeaux was an elite pass rusher and playmaker at Oregon.

During the Giants second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thibodeaux was undercut and went to the ground in obvious pain. He waived off the cart and walked off the field under his own power.

Kayvon Thibodeaux went down holding his right knee after taking this cut block… He waived off the cart and was able to walk off under his own power 🙏

pic.twitter.com/9mI6Vvymsq — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2022

Thibodeaux suffered what appeared to be a knee injury, leaving Giants fans holding their breath. Thibodeaux would then head to the tent to be checked out. Nothing has been official, but the rookie star defensive end was seen with a smile on his face after coming out of the tent. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, but that very well might be precautionary. It stands to reason that if Thibodeaux had received poor news in the tent, he wouldn’t be on the sideline with a smile.

So, the Giants might have dodged a massive bullet.

New York is hoping to take a step forward this season in the NFC East. Reports out of camp have running back Saquon Barkley looking as good as he did his rookie season. Quarterback Daniel Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal. New York drafted Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which should help significantly.

The Giants defense has been mostly a mess for a number of years. Kayvon Thibodeaux is tasked with leading a turnaround on that side of the ball.