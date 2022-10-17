Kayvon Thibodeaux was crying his eyes out after New York’s Week 6 win vs. Ravens

Kayvon Thibodeaux and the resurgent New York Giants took another step up the ladder with an emotional come-from-behind 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Giants scored a pair of late touchdowns to secure the win. Thibodeaux prevented a Baltimore comeback with a late strip sack.

The rookie defensive end could not control his tears as the Giants appear to have become a strong team after five straight losing seasons. “You all can see my emotions going crazy,” Thibodeaux said as he left the field. “We did it. We’re at MetLife (Stadium). I love it. I’m happy to be here. Go Big Blue.”

The win was the fifth of the season for the Giants, and it allowed them to surpass their victory total in 2021 when they went 4-13.

The Giants were trailing 20-10 with 12:54 remaining after Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews with a touchdown pass. However, the Giants drew within three points when improving quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Daniel Bellinger on an 8-yard scoring play with 8:01 remaining.

The Giants took the lead after Julian Love intercepted Jackson’s pass with 3:04 remaining. Love picked off the pass at the Baltimore 40 and returned it 27 yards. Three plays later Saquon Barkley scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 remaining

On the next possession, Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble that was recovered by Leonard Williams of the Giants. The victory was secured when Barkley gained a late first down but went down before he reached the end zone. That sharp play allowed New York to run out the clock.

The Ravens fell to 3-3 with the loss, and they have blown double-digit leads in all three of those defeats.