Giants get big boost on both sides of ball for Week 6 showdown vs. Ravens

The New York Giants are 4-1, to the surprise of everyone in the football world. Brian Daboll’s squad is playing hard and is fresh off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers. Another tough team headlined by a star quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens, awaits them in Week 6.

Fortunately for the Giants, they are likely getting two key players back as they host the AFC North leaders. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista, Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson are expected to play against the Ravens.

The #Giants are expected to have not only DL Leonard Williams (knee) but also rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) today vs. the #Ravens, per me and @judybattista. They were listed as questionable but both should play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Getting Williams back is huge for the Giants defense as they prepare to face Lamar Jackson, an early MVP candidate. He has been out since Week 2 and has registered seven total tackles this season and 18 sacks over the prior two seasons. New York’s defense has been solid this season and will now be even better with one of their key interior linemen back in action.

Robinson is also badly needed with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney already ruled out. The rookie out of Kentucky has just one catch for five yards this season, appearing in only the season opener. As he prepares for his NFL home debut, he could get a sizable workload in the Giants’ offense.

As the Giants face a tough test against Jackson and the Ravens, they can at least be happy that two of their key players are getting closer to full health again.