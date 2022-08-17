Saquon Barkley’s latest update will get fantasy football players hyped

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has all of the talent needed for stardom. However, the 25-year old has been hit hard with injuries over the past few years. He was limited to 13 games last year and only played in 2 games during the 2020 season. But if Barkley remains healthy in 2022, the Giants are expected to use him to the fullest.

Giants reporter Jordan Rannan recently said that Saquon Barkley’s usage and workload “will be huge” this year, per ESPN. This is good news for both Giants fans and fantasy football owners.

For the Giants as a team, they are trying to climb back into contention. They have endured their share of struggles, but Barkley is their premier player. He has the ability to help this team be competitive in 2022.

For fantasy football owners, Saquon Barkley represents a potential later round steal. Running back is still a sought after position so Barkley won’t fall too far in drafts. But he isn’t considered a top-tier running back heading into the year. He’s someone who could end up being an absolute steal. However, there is always injury risk when drafting Barkley as well.

This update is notable because there were questions about what his usage may look like this season. Some felt as if the Giants may take a cautionary approach to open the 2022 campaign. But if Rannan is correct in his report, New York will throw caution to the wind and go all-in on Saquon Barkley.

He could reestablish himself as a star this year.