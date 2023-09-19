The upcoming Thursday Night Football clash in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season features the New York Giants taking on the San Francisco 49ers. If you're wondering how to catch the game, either on television or through online streaming, we've got all the details covered. In this article, we will furnish you with the game's date, time, TV channel, and streaming options.

Matchup Details

The teams set to face off are:

New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: San Francisco 2-0; New York 1-1

Team Insights

The 49ers are set to make their 2023 home debut at Levi's Stadium after beginning the season with two away games. They currently boast a 2-0 record, securing a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in their most recent outing.

On the other hand, the New York Giants faced a challenging Week 1 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 40-0. However, they mounted a strong second-half comeback in Week 2 to narrowly beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28. Notably, they will be without their star running back, Saquon Barkley. He suffered an ankle sprain late in Week 2 and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

These two teams last squared off in 2020, where the 49ers dominated the Giants with a commanding 36-9 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Date, Time, and Venue

The Giants and 49ers will collide on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT.

TV Channel

To catch all the live action and analysis, you can tune in to the NFL Network, the official broadcaster for Thursday Night Football.

Streaming Options

For those who prefer online streaming, several options are available:

NFL Network: Stream the game on the NFL Network's official website or mobile app by logging in with your cable or satellite TV provider credentials.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video will also be streaming the game for the 2023-2024 season. Amazon Prime members can access the game through the Prime Video app on their computers, phones, or streaming devices.

Fubo.tv: The game will also be available on Fubo's live-streaming platform.

Pre and Post-game Coverage

For pre-game analysis and discussions, you can tune in to the NFL Network or visit the official websites and social media channels of the respective teams for updates. Pregame coverage will start at 4 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and 49ers Postgame Live will follow after the game at 8 p.m. PT for an hour.

Players to Watch

Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

Although Nick Bosa hasn't recorded a sack in the first two games, he has been effective in creating pressure. His performance against the Rams earned him the highest grade among 49ers defenders by PFF, with five total pressures (three hits and two hurries). Watch for him to potentially notch his first sack of the 2023 season at home.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

With Christian McCaffrey dominating touches in the backfield, Elijah Mitchell's familiarity with the offense and power running may become crucial for the 49ers. This is especially true considering the team's mistake of not balancing the load better in previous games.

Elijah Mitchell gets his 2nd TD of the game. 📺: #AZvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nAdEbT6Bnn pic.twitter.com/c2yKyoD0ft — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a significant challenge. He aims to maintain efficiency in passing or potentially utilizing his running skills against a formidable 49ers defense. The Niners have had difficulties defending mobile quarterbacks, but the absence of Saquon Barkley adds to Jones' responsibilities even more.

Darren Waller, TE, Giants

Giants tight end Darren Waller could be a key target for Jones. This is especially true given the Giants' uncertain receiving corps. Keep an eye on Waller, who had a solid performance against Arizona in Week 2.

Looking Ahead

Don't miss the exciting Giants vs. 49ers matchup on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers are the favorites, especially playing at home. They look to go up 3-0. The Giants, meanwhile, hope to have a statement game after nearly going 0-2 to start the 2023 season. Whether you choose to watch it on TV or stream it online, we hope you enjoy the game and root for your favorite team.