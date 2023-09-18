The New York Giants came away with a wild 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and quarterback Daniel Jones put up some historic numbers in the second half of the game.

Daniel Jones threw for 250-plus yards, rushed for 50-plus yards, threw two touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown pass and had no turnovers in the second half of the game, helping the Giants come back from a 28-7 in the second half. That is the first time in NFL history a quarterback has done all of that in the second half of a game, according to OptaSTATS.

The Giants were down 20-0 at halftime, so they followed up Week 1's 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with getting shut out by the Cardinals in the first half. Jones came out firing in the second half.

On the first drive of the third quarter, Jones hit a deep pass to rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, then he rushed for a touchdown to get the Giants on the board. The Cardinals responded with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 28-7.

The Giants then went on to sign 24 unanswered points. Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins to tie the game at 28. The Giants defense then forced a three-and-out against the Cardinals offense, which allowed the Giants and Jones to drive into field goal range for Graham Gano to kick a go-ahead field goal with under 20 seconds to go.

It was not pretty, but the Giants got a much-needed win to move to 1-1 on the season.