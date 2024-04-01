The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-2 through six games, having played two regular-season games in Korea nearly two weeks ago, before the rest of Major League Baseball began its season on Thursday, March 28. The overall record is good, and the scary part is that the Dodgers are not crushing the baseball the way we know they can. Mookie Betts is crushing the baseball, hitting a parade of homers, and Teoscar Hernandez is also swatting some long balls, but Shohei Ohtani hasn't really started all that forcefully. Betts and Hernandez have combined for seven home runs in the Dodgers' first six games. Mookie has four, Teoscar three. They are muscling up. No other Dodger has more than one homer through six games, and Ohtani is still looking for his first one. The Dodgers have not been bad on offense, but they haven't been in top gear, either … and they're still 4-2 with a makeshift pitching rotation which is still affected by the injuries which have smashed their roster in recent years. The Dodgers are so deep that they can get production from various sources and compensate for any deficiencies over the course of the regular season. The problem, however, is that in October, that lack of frontline quality can and does get exposed. The Dodgers know they have a good team. The challenge is to make sure their best players play their best in the postseason.
The San Francisco Giants just split their four-game season-opening series in San Diego against the Padres. They will take that result. The Giants added Blake Snell and Matt Chapman to their roster in the offseason. Chapman's bat showed up in San Diego to help San Francisco play the Padres on even terms. It is hard to expect the Giants to win what many people feel is the toughest division in baseball (Dodgers, Giants, Padres, and the defending National League champion Diamondbacks), but if San Francisco gets a wild card, that will mark a successful 2024 regular season.
Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-120)
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT
Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread
The Dodgers are sending out starter James Paxton to the hill. Paxton is a good pitcher, but he is also a pitcher who has absorbed a lot of injuries in recent years and is therefore not someone to be counted on in the first start of a new season. From a betting standpoint, fading Paxton is not an unreasonable play, especially in early April, when a lot of pitchers — good ones — need time to find a groove and gain a rhythm. The Giants' bats were inconsistent but potent in the four-game split in San Diego. In their wins, they were very productive. A good game here should lift the Giants to a win.
Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread
The Dodgers have not played their best baseball and yet are still 4-2 because they have so many weapons. They erased a 4-0 sixth-inning deficit on Sunday against the Cardinals. Max Muncy delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to complete a 5-4 comeback win. Shohei Ohtani is bound to hit a homer or two at some point. We're all waiting. If Mookie Betts is on base, that will be a multi-run homer and a play which is likely to boost the Dodgers to a spread cover.
Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are loaded, and it's simply hard to pick against them if the opponent doesn't have an elite pitcher. The Giants' pitcher in this game: Keaton Winn. Yep, take the Dodgers.
Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5