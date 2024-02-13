Jonathan Marchessault etched his name in Golden Knights history.

Vegas Golden Knights star Jonathan Marchessault scored in the opening minute of their game on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas emerged victorious in that contest thanks in part to the early marker. So Vegas fans may have had a sense of deja vu on Monday when a similar scene played out against the Minnesota Wild.

Marchessault received the puck after a battle in the offensive zone. The 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner tried to center the puck to a teammate. However, the puck deflected off someone in front and ended up in the back of the net. Marchessault scored in the opening minute in consecutive games.

As a result, the veteran winger etched his name in franchise history. He became the first player in Golden Knights history to score in the opening minute of back-to-back games, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Jonathan Marchessault is important to the Golden Knights

Marchessault is one of the original members of the Golden Knights when Vegas entered the league in 2017. The veteran winger made an immediate impact, scoring 75 points in 77 games in his first season. He helped Vegas make the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in a losing effort to the Washington Capitals.

Since then, he has continued to play an important role for Vegas. In fact, Vegas has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once during Marchessault's time in the Sin City. Last season, though, saw the Golden Knights reach new heights.

Vegas returned to the Stanley Cup Final, taking on Marchessault's former team, the Florida Panthers. This time, the Golden Knights came out on top, dominating Florida en route to their first Stanley Cup. Marchessault's efforts earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Jonathan Marchessault is one of the best players in the Vegas lineup. And once again, he has contributed in a major way to the Golden Knights as they continue their push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.