The Coyotes' future in Arizona is once again in doubt.

The Arizona Coyotes are once again facing questions regarding their future in the state. Ownership received loud and harsh criticism from NHLPA director Marty Walsh prior to the NHL All-Star Game. Reports have indicated the team may not be bought by Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Gary Bettman has downplayed relocation rumors, but time could still be running out.

With the increasing noise, the Coyotes have released a statement on social media. In this statement, they made a rather bold promise to the passionate fanbase that has supported them throughout this process.

“We have every intention of staying in Arizona & bringing a Stanley Cup to this great state. So much love for all of you supporting us. We can’t let you all down,” the statement read on Wednesday night.

The future of the Coyotes in Arizona has long been questioned

The Coyotes have long faced questions regarding their future in Arizona. However, the speculation has recently reached a fever pitch. Last summer, the franchise lost a public vote that would have seen a permanent home built for them in Tempe. Obviously, the team did not immediately relocate. That said, it was clear they needed to find a home soon.

To be fair, we have heard some developments, at least from the Coyotes' side of things. In fact, ownership announced back in early December they were in the final stages of purchasing land in Phoenix. However, there is no guarantee they receive this land. And as of now, the team appears to have no concrete plan.

Walsh ripped into the Coyotes ahead of the NHL All-Star Game. But one message stood above the rest during his rant: this organization needs to present something concrete, and they need to do so sooner rather than later.

“There was a piece of land in Mesa. There was a piece of land in Phoenix. There were three ballot questions in Tempe. None of that came to fruition,” Walsh said over the weekend, via The Athletic. “I have my personal concerns about that ever happening.”

Gary Bettman still believes the Coyotes can work something out. And they certainly can come up with a concrete, detailed plan for their new home. However, time is also running out. Fans should keep their eyes on this situation as things continue to develop.