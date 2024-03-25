The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Golden Knights enter the game sitting at 38-25-7 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Pacific Division. They have won three of their last first games, and last time out they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets took the 1-0 lead on an Erik Gudbranson goal in the first period, but the Golden Knight would strike back. In the second period, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel both scored to make it 2-1. Then, in the third, Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Jack Eichel netted his second goal of the game to close the door on any hopes for the Blue Jackets. The Golden Knights would go on to win 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Blues are 38-30-3 on the year, and won six of their last seven games. Last time out, the Blues faced the Minnesota Wild. Jake Neighbours got the scoring started in the first period, making it 1-0 in the first. The Wild would have a solid second period though. Marcu Johansson and Marco Rossi would both score before Jordan Kyrou tied it up. Still, Rossi would get his second on the game to give the Wild the lead heading into the third. Jordan Kyrou would add two more goals in the third, completing the hat trick. Still, Brock Faber would tie the game and force overtime in overtime. Brandon Saad scored his 22nd of the year to give the Blues the win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Blues Odds
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: -150
St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +125
Over: 6.5 (+110)
Under: 6.5 (-134)
How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Blues
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHL Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights come into the game 15th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.17. Jonathan Marchessault leads the way in terms of goals and points this year. He comes in with 38 goals this year and 22 assists, good for 60 total points. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play. While the Golden Knights are still without Mark Stone, they do have Jack Eichel. Eichel comes into the game with 24 goals on the year, and 31 assists, sitting second on the team with 55 total points. He also has eight goals and eight assists on the power play this year.
William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 24 goals and 22 assists on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. He also has played in just 58 of the team's 70 games this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options are Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson comes in with 15 goals and 29 assists, while Barbashev has 15 goals and 24 assists on the year.
The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 19.0 percent success rate. They are also 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.5 percent success rate.
Logan Thompson will be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 19-12-5 on the year, with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Thompson has not been amazing this month but has been solid enough to get wins. He is 2-1 in three starts this month, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. That is primarily hurt by an outing of allowing seven goals on 35 shots in the first start of the month. Since then, he has allowed just three goals on 52 shots.
Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blues sit 25th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 2.86 goals per contest on the season. Robert Thomas leads the way this year. He comes into the game fourth on the team in goals while leading assists and points this year. On the season, Thomas has 23 goals and 50 assists, good for 73 points. Leading the team in goals and second in points is Jordan Kyrou. He comes in with 25 goals on the year and 31 assists, giving him 56 total points. He also has five goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scoring options, and sitting tied for second on the team in points, is Pavel Buchnevich. He comes in with 24 goals and 32 assists, good for his 56 points. He also has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
There are still other major goal-scoring options on the team. Brandon Saad comes in with 22 goals this year while having 14 assists, good for a total of 36 points. Meanwhile, Jake Neighbours comes in with 25 goals and ten assists good for 35 total points. Neighbors also lead the way in power-play goals this year. He has eight power-play goals while having five assists.
The Blues are 26th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 17.6 percent of their power play chances this year. The Blues are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 78.8 percent success rate when a man is down this year.
Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 25-19-3 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has been solid this month as well. In eight starts, Binnington has a 2.46 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. That had brought him a 5-3 record.
Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick
For the Blues to get the win, it will all be on Jordan Binnington. He has to be stellar in this game to get the win. Still, he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last five games. The Golden Knights are not the highest scoring team in the NHL and will need Logan Thompson to be solid as he has in his last three games. Still, the best play in this game is not on a side. Take the under, with both teams struggling against good goaltenders.
Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-134)