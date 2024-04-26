When Tony Khan showed up in the Jacksonville Jaguars war room wearing a neckbrace after taking the Tony Khan Driver from the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite, it generated near-universal praise from fans around the professional wrestling industry.
Some applauded the AEW booker for keeping up Kayfabe, maintaining the magic of wrestling in a decidedly non-wrestling space, others celebrated that Rich Eisen shouted out AEW on national television while millions of fans watched the draft on the NFL Networks, and other still simply enjoyed the special, as AEW was able to pull off another big publicity stunt a few weeks in the making.
Making an appearance on the NFL Network between Night 1 and Night 2 of the NFL Draft to discuss his very viral moment from the night before, TK decided to shoot his shot in another segment for the network, letting fans know why they should watch AEW moving forward, even if his answer might not get him invited back any time soon.
“AEW, we've been doing this for five years, we are the most successful sports start-up since the AFL, pre-merger. There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many many years,” Tony Khan explained via Fightful. “We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We're up against an evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that's who we're facing. AEW, like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling. I'm really proud of what we do down here.”
Whoaoaoa, is Khan trying to go viral twice in 24 hours? While his assessment of WWE isn't new per se, as he's said similar on multiple occasions over AEW's last five years, this is the first time he's staked the claim on the promotion being Weinstein-esque after Vince McMahon exited the company. Will these claims draw similar praise, or will they erase the positive gains he made during the actual draft? Fans will find out soon enough.
Thunder Rosa provides the inside scoop on Tony Khan's “injury.”
Speaking of Tony Khan maintaining Kayfabe at the NFL Draft, Nic Nemeth and Thunder Rosa reflected on her boss' decision to wear the brace in Jacksonville's war room on Busted Open Radio, noting that it's not only great publicity but great for wrestling as a whole too.
“As a fan of when things are gimmicky or bad or slap-you-in the face, I'm very disgusted with it most of the time, when you see that handily happen. This happening makes me smile so much, that there is part of our business, one, being talked about,” Nic Nemeth explained via Fightful. “That is fantastic, any publicity is almost always good publicity, especially for AEW. But I live for it. I love it, I love when this happens. A friend of mine had to wear a neck brace in New York for six or eight months for a while. He still got in trouble for it because he wasn't doing it right. But it didn't matter. When you live for it and you live to go, this is my job, and I take it very seriously, I will protect it, I love that part. I love that this is happening, it's like Andy Kaufman wrestling women on TV. Let's bring it back, let's make it real, put him on the Tonight Show.”
Rosa weighed in too, peeling back the curtain on her experience while noting that Khan kept up his act in the AEW doctor's office even if the cameras weren't running.
“For me, it's like we have received a lot of criticism that we're not doing a great job on cross-promoting AEW. This is a perfect example on how to cross-promote in different companies, especially knowing that Tony Khan is extremely involved in soccer and in football now. The important thing is like, they're gonna be like, ‘So what happened?' They're gonna research AEW, they're gonna see the video, so they're gonna get more hits on the video. From that, they can probably get more fans that are NFL fans to watch AEW. I think that's the very important part on how this is working,” Thunder Rosa added.
“For me, it was really funny. I was not expecting it. I was there when this happened, and I was in shock. I was in the doctor's room when he was brought into the doctor's room. Tony Khan collapsed in the doctor's office after what just happened with The Elite. Also, another thing with the Elite, people were hating them a lot, but I think there's now a real reason to hate them. The storyline makes sense, and I think a lot of the stuff that was questionable was after that video, where it was like, where's this gonna go? Well, now I know where it's gonna go. They're against the boss.”
Will more NFL fans tune into Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision because of Tony Khan's stunt? Only time will tell, but considering how things have shaken out so far, it's safe to say AEW is in the headlines for the right reasons and considering how the CM Punk All In footage reveal storyline started, this is a very good resolution to the events indeed.