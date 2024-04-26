Jordan Brand and Nike are set to release a whole slate of retro Air Jordan models as part of their upcoming Summer 2024 collection. Among those comes a fiery take on the classic Air Jordan 13 retro, coming soon in a “Dune Red” colorway that has sneakerheads reminiscing of another rare Air Jordan release. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
We've seen a number of summer-ready Air Jordan models already release from Nike as the weather warms up, but this pair will be added as a stand-alone colorway seen for the first time on the Air Jordan 13. The Jordan 13 takes inspiration from a panther's paw and is a cult-classic for any fans of the Air Jordan line. This stunning “Dune Red” colorway also coincides perfectly with the Dune movie release, instantaneously linking these to a sand and earthy theme. Sneaker sources @zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an first leaked imagery and a possible release date.
“Dune Red” Air Jordan 13 releasing on June 25th. 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/WK2mO0d4G4
— zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) April 24, 2024
Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red"
📆 JUN 25: https://t.co/bePHBLWd2w pic.twitter.com/FDY0inEhjs
— House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 24, 2024
The Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” features a white base along the classic Jordan silhouette, highlighted by the earthy red uppers. The secondary accents along the midsole and heel are seen in a light peach or clay color, furthering the dune and sand theme here. The tongue and toebox features clean white tumbled leather and the green hologram 23 logo will remain uniform on the heel. The outsole pods are contrasted in white and all Jordan branding is seen in dune red. All in all, this release is perfect for warm weather and rocking with those warm-toned outfits.
When taking a closer look at these, some sneakerheads on social media have drawn comparisons to the Air Jordan 13 Premio “Bin23,” an ultra-rare Air Jordan 13 released in 2010. The “Bin23” features exotic premium materials and was made in a numbered run with special packaging, seeing sales upwards of $1,000 on aftermarket nowadays.
Air Jordan 13 "Bin 23" (2010) 🧱 pic.twitter.com/hUTxSoi1GC
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 6, 2024
Without a doubt, the shoes certainly share some characteristics in terms of a color scheme, but the quality and craftsmanship is truly unmated throughout the “Bin23” series. Still, fans of the colorway will have a chance to cop something similar for just a fraction of the price and still look fresh while rocking a fan-favorite silhouette. All in all, these should be a popular option for those looking to stay fly and expand their color palette this summer.
According to sources, the Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” will release on June 25, 2024 and should be made available via standard release on Nike SNKRS and select Nike retailers. They'll come in full sizing for a retail tag of $210 and are expect to have a decent supply, making these fairly available to everyone who wants a pair.
