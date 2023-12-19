The Vegas Golden Knights begin an east coast swing as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knight-Hurricnes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights enter the game at 21-6-5 on the year, good for first in the Pacific Division. They have won seven of their last nine games overall. Last time out, they faced the Ottawa Senators. The Golden Knights struck first with a goal from Jack Eichel just 1:37 into the game. The Senators would score the next two, but Jonathan Marchessault would tie it up before the end of the period. In the second, the Golden Knights would take off. They scored on the power play, then short-handed, and then even strength to take a 5-2 lead. In the third, William Karlsson added another power-play goal, and the Golden Knights would win 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 16-12-3 on the year but have struggled as of late. They have lost six of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. It was a low-scoring affair, as Sebastian Aho got the first goal of the game 7:41 into the second period. Just under four minutes later, the Capitals would tie it up though. After Darcy Kuemper saved 28 shots along the way for the Capitals, and neither team could find the back of the net again. This would lead to a shootout, where the Capitals got the only goal and would take the victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Hurricanes Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +116

Carolina Hurricanes: -142

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have averaged 3.41 goals per contest this year, good for ninth in the NHL. Jack Eichel comes into the game leading the team in points. He has 14 goals on the year with 22 assists, for 36 points. His goal total is tied for second on the team, while his assist mark is tied for first. Eichel has been solid on the power play as well, with five goals and six assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, The leading goal scorer this year is Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault enters the game with 15 goals and nine assists on the year, good for 24 points. That places him fourth on the team. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play with five goals and four assists on the power play this year.

Mark Stone is second on the team in points this year while also being tied for the lead in assists. He comes into the game with ten goals on the year, one of four guys with ten or more goals this year. He also has 22 assists for a total of 32 points. Three of the goals and nine of the assists have come on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is William Karlsson. Karlsson is tied for second on the team in goals while sitting third in points. He has 14 goals this year, with 15 assists, goof for 29 points.

The Golden Knights power play rank ninth in the NHL this year, with 28 goals this year and a 23.5 percent success rate on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the penalty kill and the Golden Knights have been solid. They are fifth in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with an 85.9 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal tonight for the Golden Knights. He is 10-4-3 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been solid this month so far. On the month, Thompson is 6-1-1 with a 2.47 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes have been solid in scoring this year as well. They sit 13th in the NHL with 3.19 goals per contest this year. Sebastian Aho leads the team in goals, assists, and total points this year. Aho comes into the game with 12 goals on the season and 15 assists, giving him 27 points. He also has two goals and five assists on the power play, while having a shorthanded goal and assists. Sitting second on the team in points is Martin Necas. He enters the game with nine goals, which is tied for fourth on the team, while also having a second-ranked 14 assists. On the power play, he has two goals and four assists.

The top-scoring man on the power play this year, is Seth Jarvis. Five of his ten goals have come when on the man-advantage this year. Further, he has 12 assists, with one on the power play, and a total of 22 points, which is third on the team. Meanwhile, four players sit tied for fourth with 19 points this year. Teuvo Teraniene has his 19 points with 11 goals, second on the team. Stefan Noesen comes in with nine goals and ten assists, while Michael Bunting has been more assist focused, with 13 of them.

The Hurricanes power play ranks 14th in the NHL this year with a 21.7 percent conversion rate. They have scored 23 power-play goals this year. Their penalty kill ranks 14th in the NHL with an 80.6 percent success rate. They have also scored six times while shorthanded this year.

It will be Pytor Korchetkov in goal today for the Hurricanes. He is 6-6-2 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He has been solid in his last three games. In each of his last three games, he has allowed just one of in each of them, saving 76 of 79 shots, good for a .962 save percentage. Still, he did take a loss in a shootout last time out, giving him a 2-0-1 record in those games.

Final Golden Knights-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

If Carolina is going to win, they are going to have to get contributions from multiple lines. That is something they have not been doing as of late. Further, the second and third lines have not been attacking the center of the ice and high-scoring zones. This is something the Golden Knights excel at stopping. The Hurricanes are struggling as of late, and that will continue tonight.

