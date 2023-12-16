Surprising move from Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on from netminder Antti Raanta.

The team announced Saturday that Raanta is going on waivers via Chris Johnston, which means all 31 other clubs have 24 hours to claim the veteran, who is playing on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. This is definitely a surprising move from the Canes considering Raanta has played 14 games in 2023-24, including 12 starts.

However, Raanta isn't exactly having a great year and it shows in his .854 save percentage and 3.60 GAA. He also owns a 6-5-1 record. That being said, in three seasons with the Hurricanes, he's been nothing short of spectacular, posting a 40-13-8 record and 2.59 GAA. If Carolina is basing this decision off his first 14 games it's understandable, but as a whole, he's impressed during his time with the organization.

There are rumblings that the Hurricanes will monitor the trade market for another goaltender to complement Pyotr Kochetkov since Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely with a blood clot. Carolina ranks 19th in the league with 3.27 goals allowed per contest.

Raanta is 34 years old and has been around the league for a hot minute, previously playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and the Arizona Coyotes before joining the Canes. Given his experience, the Finnish-born netminder shouldn't have any issue finding a new home shortly. He's more than capable of helping out any contender who needs another proven guy in between the posts.

The Hurricanes were also just dealt a brutal injury update on Andrei Svechnikov, who is out for the foreseeable future. But, the team is still enjoying a respectable 16-12-2 season.