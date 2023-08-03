In May, Memphis Grizzlies swingman Desmond Bane underwent right toe surgery to address a fracture that bothered him most of the 2022-23 season. Currently rehabbing from this injury, Bane gave a quick update on where he is at in the recovery process this NBA offseason.

According to Drew Hill from The Daily Memphian, Bane claims he is doing everything except playing 5-on-5 basketball as he continues to work his way back in shape. Perhaps the most important part of what he said though is the fact that he anticipates being ready for the start of training camp at the end of September.

The former first-round pick took a massive step forward this past season, as he averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. All of these averages were career-highs for Bane and he shot over 40 percent from three-point range for the third consecutive year.

Alongside All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane has really come into his own as a high-level scoring option. This is one of the main reasons why the Grizzlies decided to rewards him with a new five-year, $207 million max contract extension coming off of his rookie contract.

Between these three players listed above, Memphis has created a strong, dynamic, young core that they envision can lead this organization to a championship one day. The Grizzlies have been to the playoffs each of the last three seasons, reaching the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022.

Bane figures to once again hold a key role for the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, especially since they will be without Morant to begin the season. As a result of the former Rookie of the Year being suspended for the first 25 games of the season, Bane will be his team's primary option on the offensive-end of the floor.