Desmond Bane has been getting better and better for the Memphis Grizzlies and this past season, he really took a major step forward in terms of proving he can be one of their stars for years to come. He averaged career-highs in almost every category during his third NBA season, but he missed a handful of games due to a lingering toe injury.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced that Bane had this injury addressed and underwent a successful procedure to address a fracture of the medial sesamoid bone in his right big toe. This injury originally happened back in November and Bane had played through the injury all year long.

The team said that while Bane is expected to make a full recovery, no timetable has been laid out for when he will resume basketball activities and that further details will be provided as appropriate.

Playing in 58 regular season games this year, the fewest of his young career, Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor. One of the more underrated scoring guards in the league, Bane will enter the offseason with just one more year left on his current rookie deal.

The Grizzlies will not only need to make a decision about his future while he rehabs from his offseason toe surgery, but Memphis has some other major decisions to make.

Dillon Brooks is set to become a free agent and is not expected to be retained by the Grizzlies following his lackluster playoff performances and superstar Ja Morant continues to be a distraction for this organization.

When he is on the floor, Morant is an exceptional talent that has led the Grizzlies to some of their best seasons ever. Off the floor however, Morant’s behavior is worrisome. The young star was recently seen flashing a gun on a live video for the second time in the last two months after serving a suspension for doing so at a club back in March.

Possibly facing a long suspension from the NBA, Morant’s long-term future with the Grizzlies and in this league is starting to be questioned. Should he miss a large portion of the 2023-24 season, Bane will once again prove to be the team’s top scoring option.

With his toe procedure going as planned, it does appear as if Bane will be ready to go for the start of next season.