The timeline for Smart's return was made clear by the Grizzlies' coach on Monday.

Marcus Smart has missed more than a month for the Memphis Grizzlies as a result of the foot injury he sustained during the NBA In-Season Tournament clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 15.

Smart suffered the injury in the first half of the game against the Lakers while trying to deflect a pass from Austin Reaves. After he jumped in an attempt to steal the ball, Smart ended up landing on the foot of the LA youngster and tweaking his left ankle.

Now Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has officially given a specific timetable for Smart's return to the lineup, according to Damicheal Cole of the Memphis Commerical Appeal:

“Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said last week that the team was hoping to get Smart in five-on-five action during the weekend. Jenkins revealed on Monday that Smart participated in play-groups on Saturday and Monday morning. He's expected to have another play-group and return to action later this week.

“Marcus is really close,” Jenkins said. ” . . . Somewhere in that Indiana and Atlanta time frame, we're hopeful that he'll be back in the lineup then.”‘

The Grizzlies (6-18) play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at home and will go to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday.

Smart is averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game on the season for the Grizzlies.

That's not the only good news for the Grizzlies this week. Two-time All-Star Ja Morant expected to play Tuesday against the Pelicans in New Orleans in his return from his 25-game NBA suspension.