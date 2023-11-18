Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain, ruling him out for weeks for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marcus Smart will be out for weeks for the Memphis Grizzlies as a result of the foot injury he sustained during the NBA In-Season Tournament clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Smart suffered the injury in the first half of the game against the Lakers while trying to deflect a pass from Austin Reaves. After he jumped in an attempt to steal the ball, Smart ended up landing on the foot of the LA youngster and tweaking his left ankle.

Marcus Smart helped back to the locker room after injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/AgS5QIyooW — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) November 15, 2023

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that they were going to have Marcus Smart's ankle evaluated to determine the severity of the issue and how long he would be out if needed. On Friday, the team released its official statement on the matter and confirmed that their veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year sustained a left foot sprain.

As a result, Smart is going to be sidelined for at least three weeks to a maximum of five weeks.

“Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain, which was sustained during the Nov. 14 game against the Los Angeles Lakers,” Grizzlies PR shared on X, formerly Twitter. Smart is expected to return within 3-5 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

For a Grizzlies team that is already dealing with plenty of injuries and the suspension of their best player in Ja Morant, Smart's lengthy absence is certainly a big blow. Smart is averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game on the season.

Between now until the end of December, the Grizzlies have 19 games scheduled on the calendar. And considering Smart's status, he could miss a huge chunk of that, if not all.