The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to continue their resurgence as they New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in a Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) fans were holding out hope for them to stay competitive until Ja Morant came back after his suspension. Boy oh boy has made an immediate impact since his return to the team. In the three games he's been back so far he is averaging 28 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and has led his team to three straight wins. He gets to take on a familiar foe the New Orleans Pelicans whom Morant put up 34 points in a 115-113 comeback victory. The Grizzlies would like to keep the good times rolling as they head back to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in tonight's matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) are coming off a closely contested 106-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. It was the Zion Williamson show as he put up 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists in a disappointing loss. It was Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum who combined for only 32 points which ultimately was their demise in that matchup. They also allowed Alperen Sengun to have his way in the paint as he scored 37 points en route to a victory. If they don't sew up their defensive woes as Ja Morant comes to town again it might be a long night for them. Either way, the Pelicans look to get back on track tonight when they play host to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies for some Tuesday night basketball.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pelicans Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-112)

Under: 229 (-108)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports SE-MEM, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The hardwood gumbo brewing down in New Orleans on Tuesday night promises spice, but don't be fooled by the aroma of Zion Williamson's return. When the Memphis Grizzlies come marching in, their signature grit and tactical prowess could leave the Pelicans with a bitter taste despite home-court advantage.

Ja Morant is a human highlight reel, but beyond the dunks and dimes lies a point guard with ice in his veins. The Pelicans' leaky perimeter defense is a feast for Ja's scoring prowess and playmaking wizardry. Expect him to carve up CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, creating open looks for himself and his teammates while keeping Jaren Jackson Jr. well-fed in the paint.

Memphis boasts one of the league's stingiest defenses, anchored by the Stifle Tower, Jaren Jackson Jr. Zion's return is undoubtedly exciting, but his conditioning remains a question mark. JJJ will be waiting with open arms, ready to disrupt Zion's post moves and force him into contested shots. Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane offer relentless defensive energy on the perimeter, making life difficult for Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to find a rhythm.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The red-hot Pelicans welcome the Memphis Grizzlies. Zion Williamson's return adds a dash of cayenne, but beneath the surface simmers a recipe for Pelican dominance. The home team, boasting a mouthwatering -4.5 spread, is primed to devour the Grizzlies.

Fully recovered and raring to go, Zion's explosiveness and sheer physicality are a nightmare matchup for Memphis' interior defense. Jaren Jackson Jr., while talented, simply won't be able to contain Zion's bulldozing drives and thunderous dunks. Expect Zion to feast in the paint, drawing double teams and creating open looks for his red-hot teammates.

Brandon Ingram is quietly having a stellar season, and with Zion taking pressure off his shoulders, he's poised to conduct an offensive masterpiece. His smooth midrange game and crafty footwork will be too much for Marcus Smart to handle, while his improved passing will create easy buckets for CJ McCollum and the sharpshooting Pelicans perimeter.

Jonas Valanciunas is the unsung hero of the Pelicans' success. His size and skill in the post will be a constant headache for Memphis' undersized frontcourt. Expect Valanciunas to dominate the rebounding battle, create second-chance opportunities, and punish Bismack Biyombo's hustle with his array of post moves.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is going to be the second time these two meet this season within just a week. In their last encounter, the Pelicans got out to a roaring start with a 60-41 lead at halftime only to get outscored 74-53 in the second half with a big thanks to Ja Morant's second-half heroics. Morant certainly will be bringing that same tenacity into this game as he looks to extend his winning streak to four on Tuesday night. Ultimately, expect the Pelicans to do a better job containing Morant down the stretch as they get back on track at home to not only outright win but cover the spread as well during this Tuesday matchup.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 (-110), Under 229 (-108)