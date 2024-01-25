Cleveland needs to figure out a plan for their home opener next season.

At 3:13 p.m. ET on April 8, the sky will darken in a path that will extend from Mexico to Dallas to Little Rock to Indianapolis to Cleveland, right when the Cleveland Guardians will be playing their home opener.

The Guardians are now faced with a decision: Do they host their home opener that day, or that night, or immediately after the eclipse?

“Everybody talks about where they were when the Cavs won the championship,” said Chris Hartenstine, an education coordinator at NASA’s Glenn Research Center to Zack Meisel of The Athletic. “Everybody can say, ‘I was in the arena,’ ‘I was at the watch party,’ ‘I was watching with friends.’ This is one of those moments. It’s in science, not necessarily sports. The cool thing about the Guardians is you can get a little bit of both. ‘I was there on Opening Day when the eclipse happened.’”

Over the past few months, the Guardians have spoken to local authorities and even NASA scientists as they try to find the best Opening Day approach. The Guardians have held seven of their last eight home openers for 4:10 p.m. ET, but that time will fall in the partial eclipse window and potentially cause complications.

If they choose a late-afternoon start time, Guardians fans could potentially view the eclipse from ballpark seats that have a view of the midday sun. If they opt for a night game, there will still be traffic-related issues to work through, as there will be significant numbers of tourists and even locals out in the city to view the celestial event.

The Guardians have had a relatively quiet offseason, in terms of making on-field moves.