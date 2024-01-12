Will the Guardians trade Shane Bieber?

Shane Bieber is among the most popular trade candidates this offseason. Although a deal still could come to fruition, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Cleveland Guardians are “unlikely” to trade their ace.

“Though one GM said the Guardians are still talking about star pitcher Shane Bieber, the latest word is that a trade involving Bieber is very unlikely. The Guardians have a chance to win the AL Central, so it was always going to be difficult to thread that needle,” Heyman wrote recently.

The Guardians have not made many notable moves this offseason. Yet, they play in a lackluster American League Central division, leaving their chances of earning a division title on the table.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly checked in on Shane Bieber. A number of other teams were mentioned as potential suitors for Bieber. But unless the Guardians receive an eye-opening offer that they simply can't decline, Bieber will likely pitch Opening Day in a Cleveland uniform.

Shane Bieber set to remain with Guardians

Bieber is entering a contract year. He will hit free agency following the 2024 season so this upcoming campaign will be extremely important for him.

Although Bieber is still considered to be an ace-caliber pitcher, he has displayed signs of decline in recent years. He finished the 2023 season with a career-low 20.1 percent strikeout rate, per Baseball Reference. The number had previously declined in 2022 as well to 25 percent from his 33.1 percent strikeout rate in 2021.

The Guardians' right-handed star also saw his hard-hit rate against increase to 47.8 percent in 2023.

However, Shane Bieber was limited to 21 games in 2023 because of injuries. Dealing with injuries while trying to pitch at a high level is never an easy thing to do. If Bieber can stay healthy in 2024, there is reason to believe he can start limiting hard contact while earning more strikeouts once again.

Cleveland certainly is not giving up on Shane Bieber. If the Guardians do find themselves out of contention by the trade deadline, rumors will start to pick up once again. Many contenders would love to acquire a former American League Cy Young winner like Bieber.