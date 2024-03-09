Jose Ramirez has emerged as one of baseball's best players with the Cleveland Guardians, but who inspired Ramirez before he was a star at the big league level?
“When I was growing up, that player for me was Rafael Furcal,” Ramirez said via translator during an interview with MLB Network. “So I tried to idolize him and do the same thing he was doing on the field.”
Rafael Furcal, who was a shortstop, played in MLB from 2000-2012, before playing a few more games in 2014. He's remembered for his time with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, but Furcal also found success with the St. Louis Cardinals toward the end of his career.
Overall, Furcal made three All-Star teams. He was a good player who often hit for a respectable average and stole bases at a high rate. Furcal also apparently inspired Jose Ramirez, who is now a superstar without question.
Jose Ramirez is a consistent MVP candidate
Ramirez has not won the MVP yet, but the Guardians star has earned consideration seven times in his career. He's also finished within the top four of voting on four separate occasions. Ramirez is a five-time All-Star as well.
Ramirez does not play shortstop, although he can if necessary, but his game does have similarities to Furcal. For example, Ramirez is a tremendous base stealer. He's stolen at least 20 bases in each of the past three seasons, and swiped a career-high 34 back in 2018.
Ramirez also usually hits for a respectable average. However, the Cleveland third baseman provides plenty of pop as a switch-hitter. Ramirez has slashed .279/.355/.499/.854 for his career.
He has also quietly become one of the game's more well-rounded superstars. Jose Ramirez has taken impressive steps forward at the hot corner, becoming one of the better defenders in the sport.
The 31-year-old is still looking to win his first MVP. Perhaps he will finally receive the award if he can lead Cleveland to a bounce-back 2024 campaign as new manager Stephen Vogt prepares to replace Terry Francona.
During his MLB Network interview, Ramirez also addressed the Guardians' roster heading into the new campaign.
“We have a really good group of pitchers and also young group of players,” Ramirez said. “And I feel the importantance of every year is how much they learn about the game. Most importantly, I think the key is going to be how much can they put that into practice in the game… That's going to be the determination of our success this year.”