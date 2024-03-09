The Cleveland Guardians hired a new manager in 2024 after Terry Francona led the ball club from 2013-2023. Francona was a legendary manager who helped Cleveland achieve plenty of success. However, he decided to step away after the 2023 campaign, which led to former big league catcher Stephen Vogt receiving the opportunity. Vogt addressed replacing Francona in Cleveland during a recent interview with MLB Network.
“First of all, I couldn't be more blessed to be in Cleveland,” Vogt said. “I'm having so much fun. This is a great opportunity for us. But it actually feels good. You're replacing somebody like Tito, you can't replace him. Everybody asks, ‘how are you going to fill his shoes?' I'm not. It's understanding, what have we done well? He left this place in such a good place, that now let's pick up where you guys left off and let's see how much better we can get moving forward.”
The Guardians reached the playoffs six times while Francona was manager. Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948 but they almost snapped the drought in 2016. Of course, Guardians fans prefer to not remember everything that happened against the Chicago Cubs following Rajai Davis' epic Game 7 home run in the '16 World Series.
Although Francona did not lead the Guardians to a World Series win, there is no denying the fact that his tenure with the team was a positive one. He will be missed by fans. Vogt isn't trying to necessarily “fill his shoes.” Instead, the Guardians new manager is just going to do whatever he can to help the ball club perform well moving forward.
Stephen Vogt can establish himself as a Guardians legend…
It is not often that a newly-hired manager in any sport has an opportunity to establish themselves as a legend with their new team. Managers typically have to stay in one place for a long time and help the team consistently win in order to receive that status.
Again, Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948, and the franchise only has two total World Series championships in its history. (The other was in 1920) So if Vogt can lead the Guardians to a Fall Classic win and snap the drought, he will always be remembered by Guardians fans. Heck, he could manage for only one year and be remembered as a hero if he wins a World Series.
Cleveland struggled in 2023, but a turnaround is not out of the question. The Guardians' talented pitching staff could help them sneak into a postseason spot. At the very least, Cleveland is looking to see positive development from their young roster during Vogt's first season as manager.