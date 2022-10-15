Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor

The NBA world received some tragic news on Saturday, as Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor.

The NBA said the following in a statement, “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best possible care from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo spent 19 seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

The Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo native became known for his incredible defense, which earned him four Defensive Player of the Year awards and saw him lead the NBA in blocks in a season three times.

Dikembe Mutombo’s opponents knew all about his defense as well, as the talented big man would wag his finger after rejecting a shot, a celebration that was well-known among NBA fans and players alike.

After his career, Mutombo earned a humanitarian award from Harvard Medical School for his humanitarian efforts and dedication to health care. The NBA Hall of Famer has dedicated much of his time to charitable efforts, such as feeding the homeless, mentoring children and raising awareness for countries in Africa.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dikembe, one of the world’s great humanitarians.”

The sports world wishes Dikembe Mutombo and his family the best during this tough time.