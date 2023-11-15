Seven beloved Halo 3 maps return to Halo Infinite in the brand new Halo 3 Refueled Playlist

Halo Infinite fans are getting treated to some new content (finally), with returning Halo 3 maps and the first of many Operations coming to the game. For a limited time, players can partake in the Operation Combined Arms event, which includes 20 tiers of free rewards for players. Overall, the latest content drop comes at a great time, where many wonder what they'll want to play this Christmas.

New Halo Infinite Halo 3 Refueled Playlist Release Date

2007 has arrived in 2023 🎮 Grab your Game Fuel and jump into these new and reimagined classic maps in the Halo 3 Refueled playlist: 🌲 Sylvanus (aka Guardian)

🪨 High Ground

☁️ Domicile (aka Construct)

✈️ Banished Narrows (aka Narrows)

📡 Cliffside (aka Blackout)

🕳️ The Pit

The Halo Infinite Halo 3 Refueled Playlist runs from November 14th to November 28th. The maps themselves will enter general rotation afterwards, so don't fret if you can't play. Overall, the playlist gives players two weeks to play re-live some Halo 3 maps with the feel and gameplay of Halo Infinite.

Thanks to the hard-working Halo Forge community, Seven beloved Halo 3 maps return to Halo Infinite in the brand new Halo 3 Refueled Playlist, including:

Sylvanus – Previously Guardian Credits: Epik Xero, NightAvenger01, InfiniteForges, I Crush All, Virus11010 Modes: Slayer | Land Grab | Oddball | King of the Hill (KOTH)

THE PIT Credits: UneeQ, Mr Greencastle, Azwilko1997, Artifice7285

Modes: Capture the Flag (CTF) | Slayer | KOTH

Cliffside – Previously Blackout in Halo 3, Lockdown in Halo 2 Credits: AngelitoCO, tHe PR gAmEr117 Modes: Slayer | KOTH | Oddball

Domicile – Previously Construct Credits: Lunnzies Modes: Slayer | Oddball | Land Grab | KOTH

Banished Narrows – Previously Narrows Credits: AngelitoCO, tHe PR gAmEr117 Modes: CTF | Slayer | Strongholds | Oddball

HIGH GROUND Credits: UneeQ, Mr Greencastle, Azwilko1997, Artifice7285 Modes: 1 Flag CTF | Slayer | KOTH

ISOLATION Credits: D0ctorSmurf, LudoHT, Okom1, nkdape, Virus11010, Mr IncrediJON, Mr Greencastle Modes: Slayer | CTF | Strongholds | Land Grab | Oddball

*Critical Dewpoint – Inspired By Foundry Credits: ArturBloodshot Modes: Slayer | CTF | KOTH | Oddball



*While not a Halo 3 original, Critical Dewpoint enters the new Halo 3 Refueled Playlist in conjunction with the latest team up between the developer and Mtn Dew.*

Overall, you might remember seeing these maps in other Halo titles as well. All of the original versions of these maps are available in Halo 3, and the Master Chief Collection. Additionally, certain maps, like Cliffside, was available in Halo 2 under a different name, Lockdown.

343i is attempting once again to gain favor with the Halo Community with their recent content drops for Halo Infinite. The developer finally released an infection mode earlier this year, almost two years after the game's launch. Additionally, Forge mode released in Beta last year, with fans now able to make their own maps. However, we believe most of the thanks should go the Halo Forge Community for even making the maps in the first place. These creators made it possible for us to enjoy these maps in the playlist, so be sure to check out their other creations for some good Custom Game maps.

Halo Infinite has been under scrutiny recently for releasing a $20 Mark V Armor, and for a lack of content overall outside of Forge and Infection. Additionally, the Halo 3 maps in this new playlist aren't the actual, authentic maps. While that's not a bad thing, players can still play the actual Halo 3 maps on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Nevertheless, having the maps in the game means more content for Halo Infinite players.

Halo Infinite Operation: Combined Arms Gives A Free 20-Tier Pass For Players

From November 14th to December 19th, players can partake in the Operation: Combined Arms Event. Overall, the pass features 20 free customization rewards, new armor and vehicle coatings, emblems, and visors.

Operations is considered an “evolution” to events, with Combined Arms being the first of several to come. Based on player feedback, 343i extended the length of Operations compared to their events, which now run four-to-six weeks. Additionally, 343i added a free 2o-tier Operation Pass, progressed via Match XP. Operations themselves can be purchased in the shop, and comes with premium upgrades for those who want a little extra:

500 credits instantly unlocks an exclusive bonus customization item, makes the Operation Pass durable (it will not expire), and—when equipped—offers bonus XP and an extra Challenge slot during the Operation’s live window.

2,000 credits instantly unlocks all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass at purchase and includes the exclusive bonus customization item.

Overall, it's weird to be talking about Passes and microtransactions and Seasons in a Halo game. Nevertheless, that's the direction 343i wants to take, and at least they extended the times of events (Operations) to make things less restrictive. Players now have an opportunity to re-live some Halo 3 memories in Halo Infinite for a two-week period. Additionally, they can get some free customization rewards in the new Operation. So it seems like players can keep themselves busy for the time being.

We just hope 343i sticks with ideas like Halo Infinite's Operations and new Playlists rather than expensive microtransactions and cosmetic-only releases.

