The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the New Mexico Lobos.

The New Mexico Lobos were thrashed at home by San Jose State last week. They get another chance to win a Mountain West home game when they take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week 8. The Lobos' defense was unable to withstand San Jose State's offense and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Interestingly enough, Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State from Hawaii. Had Cordeiro not transferred, New Mexico might be preparing to face Cordero this week. As things stand, Hawaii isn't as good a team as San Jose State. The question is whether Hawaii will be good enough to go into Albuquerque and pick up a road win.

Hawaii and New Mexico have both won two games this season, and both teams have won a game against an FCS opponent, so those results cancel out. Hawaii's lone FBS win was against New Mexico State, while New Mexico's win was over UMass. Neither team has an impressive portfolio, and neither team has a proven track record of consistent success, at least in recent years. That's why the point spread for this game is rare for this game, and why the point spread is actually irrelevant in this game from a betting standpoint.

Here are the Hawaii-New Mexico College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-New Mexico Odds

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: +0.5 (-115)

New Mexico Lobos: -0.5 (-105)

Over: 60.5 (-108)

Under: 60.5 (-112)

How To Watch Hawaii vs New Mexico

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

This is one of the very rare college football games of 2023 in which the spread is under one point. This is basically a pick 'em game. The money line and the spread are basically the same. Therefore, you're basically trying to pick the outright winner. In this case, the outright winner will also cover the spread if you make a pregame bet.

Hawaii will look at New Mexico's feeble defensive performance last week against San Jose State and see things on film it can use to score big against the Lobos. Hawaii scored 34 points last week versus San Diego State, so the Rainbow Warriors have reason to think they can pile up the points in this game. Even when New Mexico beat UMass, it gave up 31 points. There is plenty of reason to think that New Mexico won't be able to stop the Hawaii offense.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos know they have problems, but they also know that Hawaii just played a draining and emotional game against San Diego State last week. Hawaii poured a lot of energy into that game and might be mentally flat and physically spent for this game the following week. New Mexico's defense is not in good shape right now, but Hawaii probably won't be as sharp on offense in this game as it was versus San Diego State. The fact that the Lobos are playing consecutive home games without having to make the long commute Hawaii is making for this game should leave New Mexico fresher and stronger for this game.

Also consider the fact that New Mexico put up a good fight earlier this season against a solid Wyoming team, losing by only nine points on the road. If New Mexico plays at that level, it will be a lot better than Hawaii.

Final Hawaii-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

This is a pick 'em game between two not-very-good teams. It's not the kind of game you should bet on.

Final Hawaii-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -0.5