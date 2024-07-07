Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made a rare visit to Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, where he received a standing ovation from Braves fans.

Fan cheered after the 83-year-old Cox was introduced as “the very best manager in the history of the game, our beloved No. 6, Bobby Cox.”

Cox, who led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and retired after the 2010 season, stood and waved to the crowd. The Atlanta legend has only attended a handful of games since he was hospitalized in 2019 following a massive stroke.

Current Braves manager Brian Snitker joined in the applause as he looked up to the private box where Cox watched the game.

Cox served two stints as the manager of the Braves. He led the team from 1978-81 before managing the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982-85. He came back to Atlanta as the team's general manager in 1986 before replacing Russ Nixon and returning to the dugout in 1991.

Cox saw an incredible run of success in the 1990s, with the pinnacle being the Braves' 1995 World Series championship. He is one of only four managers to be named manager of the year in the AL and NL. He won the award four times. Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His No. 6 was retired by the Braves.

Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach shined in big win over Phillies

Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach gave up only one run in six innings, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Saturday night.

Schwellenbach outpitched Ranger Suarez by allowing seven hits with no walks. The 24-year-old right-hander recorded six strikeouts after allowing a combined eight runs in back-to-back losses. The win on Saturday was just his second career victory. The rookie hurler earned his spot in the rotation after Spencer Strider was lost for the season after elbow surgery.

The Braves took a 3-0 lead off Suarez in the first inning. Jarred Kelenic led off with a double to right field and scored on a single by Albies. With two out in the inning, Ozuna's two-run homer to dead center splashed into the pool behind the centerfield wall. That bomb was Ozuna's 23rd of the season and second in two nights against the Phillies.

Albies pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fifth when he pulled a two-run homer off Suarez.