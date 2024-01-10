The Hawks will be with their star in a very important Eastern Conference showdown.

While many tend to overlook his numbers, Trae Young has been having a sensational season for the Atlanta Hawks. Trailing just Tyrese Haliburton for the league lead in assists, Young has been a double-double machine at the point guard position this season. In the midst of his sixth NBA season, Young is on pace to make his third All-Star appearance. On Wednesday night, the Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that Atlanta really needs to win. Currently seven games below .500 on the season, a win against one of the top teams in the conference could really help the Hawks get back on track. However, Young's status for this game is unclear as a result of a right shoulder injury. This has led to the question of: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the the 76ers?

Trae Young injury status vs. 76ers

Trae Young has only missed two games for the Hawks this season. The team has gone 1-1 without him. In order to attempt and rise up the Eastern Conference standings and possibly pick up a big win against the 76ers, the Hawks are going to need their star point guard available.

Although he found himself on the injury report entering Wednesday, Young was listed as probable to play against the 76ers as a result of right shoulder soreness. Coincidentally enough, the last time Young missed a game was on December 8 against the Sixers.

Fortunately, Young has eventually been given the greenlight to play.

An @emoryhealthcare update: Trae Young (right shoulder soreness): Available

Dejounte Murray (right hamstring tightness): Available https://t.co/KXW7zNZu4r — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 10, 2024

In a total of 33 games this season, Young has continued to grow as the focal point of the Hawks' offense. He has averaged 27.8 points, 11.0 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range. Young has recorded 22 double-doubles this season, the eighth-most in the league.

The Hawks are certainly luck to have Young back. Across the court, the same can't be said for MVP front runner Joel Embiid as he will miss his second straight game with left knee swelling.

So, when it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is a big YES.