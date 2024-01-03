Hawks star guard Trae Young doesn't seem to care about potentially being left out of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Ever since he entered the league in 2018, Trae Young has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks. Young has consistently been amongst the league leaders in scoring and he has only grown as a playmaker and facilitator. In fact, he is averaging a career-high 11.3 assists per game this season, which is why many believe he will find his name on the Eastern Conference roster for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

However, Young has been one of the notable names left off the All-Star rosters in recent years, as he has not been a All-Star since the 2021-22 season. Perhaps one of the biggest snubs last season as a result of the Hawks' lack of success, Young has been right next to Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton as one of the best guards in the East this season.

Young recently took to social media to chat with his followers and was asked about whether or not he cared about making the All-Star Game. While he may feel disrespected by the league for being left out the last couple of years, Young doesn't seem to really care all that much about his own personal achievements.

“Tbh not as much as I used too, I hope I can rep my fans, the city, the organization in it of course!! So vote,” Young tweeted on Tuesday night. “But more worried about Bogi [Bogdan Bogdanovic] in 3pt and young guys getting their love! Respect for me will continue to come, I’m not worried.”

Young was alluding to getting Bogdan Bogdanovic into the three-point contest. Bogdanovic is averaging 37.9 percent from three-point range and ranks eighth in the league in made threes this season.

Whereas other stars around the league always tend to embrace the spotlight, Young doesn't appear to care all that much. While he probably would like to make the All-Star Game in order to be recognized for his achievements, the Hawks guard cares a lot more about the success and achievements his team can make as a whole.

Right now, the Hawks are 13-19 heading into Wednesday night, a half-game behind the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference. Finding a way to get back on track and put Atlanta in a position to make the playoffs is Young's only goal with the All-Star Game quickly approaching.