Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin has inserted himself into the national spotlight with some strong play during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He and his brother Cody Martin sat down with Shams Charania to talk about their NBA journeys, and he gave a major admission about getting waived by the Charlotte Hornets.

Twins Caleb and Cody Martin sitdown with @Stadium: “I tell them I’m already in Miami, but I’m in Raleigh.” On J. Cole and the white lie about location and booster status for Caleb to receive Heat opportunity, bittersweet 2019 Draft night, Hornets tenure together and split, more. pic.twitter.com/TfYKd4Szof — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2023

“First thing I did…I went right to my stats…looked at everything, looked at my percentages, looked at my efficiency and I would have waived me too. I didn't blame them at that point…I realized…at that point I wasn't producing.”

Caleb Martin keeps it real in saying that the Hornets did the right thing because he simply wasn't producing. The Hornets might be regretting their decision now that he has been balling for the Heat in the playoffs.

Still, Martin has cooled down considerably in the NBA Finals. After a huge series in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, he really hasn't looked like the same player in the Finals.

It is hard for Heat fans to really blame Martin, as no one on the Heat has looked the same in this series. Overall, the Nuggets are simply a much better team and it is no surprise that they have the Heat on the brink of elimination with a 3-1 lead.

Game 5 between the Heat and Nuggets is taking place on Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver. Caleb Martin and the Heat are hoping to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 in Miami, although that looks like a long shot. Nevertheless, Martin should be proud of his perseverance and take a moment to reflect on his incredible journey to the NBA Finals.