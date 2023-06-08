During the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Caleb Martin was arguably the Miami Heat's best player. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the series and shot 60.2% from the field and 48.9% from behind the three-point arc.

If it weren't for Caleb Martin's excellent play throughout the Conference Finals, the Heat might not be in the NBA Finals right now. But Martin is really struggling in this series against the Nuggets. He's scoring a mere 5.3 points per game across the first three games and is shooting a ghastly 31.6% from the field.

On Thursday's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith called out Caleb Martin amid his NBA Finals struggles, per a tweet from First Take's official Twitter account:

“Where the hell are you? … He has been a virtual no-show in these Finals.”

.@stephenasmith wants to know: "Where the hell is Caleb Martin?" 👀

Caleb Martin, 27, is in his fourth year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.1 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 71 appearances this season (49 starts).

The former Nevada star shot the ball with impressive efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Martin's 46.4% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

The Miami Heat need Martin to play better than he has over the first three games of these NBA Finals if they want a chance to win the championship. Here's to hoping that Martin will put together a breakout performance in Game 4 and help lead the Heat to a much-needed victory.