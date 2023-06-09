Apart from being one of the best players in the league today and perhaps a soon-to-be NBA champion, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is also building his empire outside the basketball court. He's invested a lot of his own money in building his own coffee brand, Big Face Coffee, which started as a side hustle in the NBA bubble some three years ago, and has now expanded to a full-blown multi-million dollar enterprise.

The fact that the brand belongs to Jimmy Butler obviously has a lot to do with its immense popularity. However, it's not just all about marketing for Big Face Coffee. Butler himself has studied the craft and he's put some serious time and effort to make sure that he is able to produce quality coffee for his consumers. Taking all this into consideration, it comes as no surprise that each cup of Butler's coffee can set you back by $20 a pop.

Butler is confident, however, that his coffee is worth the price. It's just that his own Heat teammates just aren't very big fans of his own product:

“I grade it 10/10. And nobody on my team can afford it so they don’t wanna go over there and pay for it,” Butler said.

Butler was obviously just kidding around. Most of his teammates earn millions of dollars per year, so it's not as if they can't afford to buy a $20 cup of coffee. It seems that the Heat players are quite supportive of Butler's business venture; it's just that they don't drink his coffee very much — at least according to Jimmy himself.