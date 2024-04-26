The New York Giants' passing game was an unmitigated disaster for much of the 2023-2024 season, with a brief interlude of Tommy DeVito-induced mania to break up the monotony. The Giants are expected to get quarterback Daniel Jones back next season and he will be flanked by rookie Malik Nabers, who compares to three of the best wideouts in the NFL according to his latest player comparisons. Now, the question is whether the Giants' passing game will include tight end Darren Waller, who has a very specific set of conditions he shared recently for returning.
Fans of the G-Men were shocked as Nabers fired a warning off to division competitor Jayden Daniels, now of the Washington Commanders, after being drafted.
On Friday, Waller's list of conditions was revealed by reporter Art Stapleton, and it may come as a surprise to Giants fans who expected him back.
Waller Shares Info on Possible Return
Last season, the 31-year-old former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets star racked up over 50 receptions and over 500 yards receiving for a disjointed Giants passing attack under Coach Brian Daboll that did not live up to its pre-season billing with Daniel Jones sidelined by injury.
Coach Brian Daboll's Giants missed the postseason and were forced to go back to the drawing board with so many of their players' futures up in the air.
One of them is Waller, who said recently that he will need to feel as if he can give 100 percent to the team before deciding whether to come back or not. The info was revealed on X by Stapleton who was at an event for mental health awareness. Waller said that his potential decision to retire or return is not affected by the Giants' current team roster or situation following last year's letdown of a season.
Just spoke with Darren Waller a few minutes ago as he finished up an event here in New Jersey as the mental health ambassador for Hackensack Meridian Health.
Shared his story at the opening of the Carrier Clinic in Montgomery.
Waller said he has not finalized his decision…
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 26, 2024
Waller's Impact on Giants
This season's Giants offense should look entirely different with running back Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia and Jones likely taking back over at QB. The Giants' leading receivers last season were Darius Slayton and Waller, followed by Wan'Dale Robinson at the wide receiver position.
The Giants need a big year out of at least two or three of these guys with the running game likely to take a major step backward now that Barkley is no longer in the Big Apple. The Giants' 2023 draft pick Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee was a revelation at times for Daboll's team as a third rounder who could put the fear of God into a defense with a 16.2 receiving yards per catch average.
Add Nabers and a health Jones to the mix, and the Giants might have something cooking. The return of Waller could make things even better for a Giants team that has hope, although it remains to be seen whether that will actually translate to results on the field next season.